WATCH: East London rain didn’t dampen spirit of ANC faithful as Ramaphosa hits town

Mdantsane – The East London rain didn't dampen the spirit of the ANC faithful at NU 15, (Ward 21) in Mdantsane as they waited patiently to be addressed by the party leader, Cyril Ramaphosa. The rain disrupted Ramaphosa's speech at nearby NU 14 but about 30 minutes later he arrived at the cheerful crowd in another outdoor venue.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa briefly greeted the crowd that was waiting for him at the NU 14 sports field in Mdantsane. The heavy rain stopped his address. Video: Bheki Radebe/African News Agency (ANA) Ramaphosa was on a campaign to win over disgruntled ANC factions to support to vote for the party in the upcoming local government elections. Despite a hostile crowd that disrupted his presence in the region, there were no disruptions during his arrival at the ward as the rain dispersed most of those who had been protesting. Ramaphosa apologised for arriving late and urged the ANC supporters to ensure that the party is victorious during these upcoming local government elections.

He said: "Please do not forget on the first of November to go out and make sure that the ANC is victorious. I know that all of you love the ANC. I will revisit you again very soon." During the media briefing Ramaphosa praised the development that has taken place in the Buffalo City. "I spent the better part of the morning visiting our people in their homes. I am pleased that the Metro has moved some of our people to temporary accommodation and has now started construction of new houses for them. Most of those people in temporary accommodation are very pleased with the progress that has been made to improve their lives," said Ramaphosa.