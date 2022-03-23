WATCH: EFF gives police seven days to arrest Nhlanhla Lux

Video by Ntombi Nkosi Johannesburg - The EFF has given the South African Police Serves (SAPS) seven days to arrest Operation Dudula movement leader, Nhlanhla Lux.

The party said it viewed the attack on 59-year-old Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe as an attempt to provoke the EFF. Police have confirmed that a case of housebreaking has been opened by the victim and the docket has been handed over to the provincial SAPS for further investigations. On Wednesday EFF members accompanied Ramerafe to open a case after members of Operation Dudula raided his home in Dobsonville amid accusing him of allegedly selling drugs.

Ramerafe alleged that on Sunday members of Operation Dudula raided his house and demanded that he bring out drugs on the premises. “They did not have a search warrant, they searched and left my house in a messy condition, I have lost my R300 and a small Nokia cellphone. I do not sell drugs,” said Ramerafe.

Operation Dudula alleged that the victim was selling drugs from his residence to the community of Dobsonville. However, Johannesburg District Commissioner Major General Max Masha said police have not received information about allegations of the victim selling drugs. “We have not received that information as yet, but now that we are aware we will keep observation, our crime intelligence is on the ground, so far we didn't receive any reports about Ramerafe,” said Masha.

Masha added that members of operation Dudula had protested on Sunday and police were escorting the march, but they were not present when Dudula supporters raided Ramerafe’s home. “Some members (of Dudula) broke off and went to his house, the police were not in the house, they did not search the house,” he said. Video: Ntombi Nkosi/ IOL Politics

Masha said the proper procedure for citizens is to provide police with information if they suspect someone is selling drugs. He said Dudula had applied to hold a protest march, and it was the job of police to ensure there was no confrontation along the way. “Over 50 members of Operation Dudula have been arrested and convicted around Gauteng because we will not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands,” Masha said.

He said police cannot divulge the contents of the investigations of this particular case, when asked when Lux would be arrested. EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said they are here to defend one of their own who has been victimised by a “toy-soldier” (Lux) who is walking around the streets of Soweto pretending to have an influence. “The only organisation that exists for poor people is EFF. This toy-soldier (Lux) because he is a coward has decided to attack the vulnerable and those who cannot defend themselves in order to push his own agenda, which is sponsored by his white funders who are sustaining his lifestyle here. He is not from Soweto, the funders bought him a house in Soweto because they wanted to disrupt the progress of the EFF in Soweto and create a parallel alternative that is going to make us fight among each other as black people, and not fight the system,” said Thambo.