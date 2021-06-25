WATCH: EFF gives Sahpra seven days to respond to vaccine demands

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has demanded a response to their memorandum handed over to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) within seven days. In its memorandum, which was accepted by Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, the EFF is demanding the approval and authorisation of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and the Chinese Sinovac-manufactured Coronavac vaccine within seven days.

It is also calling for the resignation of Sahpra chairperson Helen Rees. EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu read out the memorandum during the mass protest action outside Sahpra's offices in Pretoria on Friday.

"It is now evident the South African government is dismally failing to provide vaccines to all South Africans. "This is because Sahpra is refusing to approve the Sputnik V and the Chinese Sinovac or Coronavac vaccines.

"We come here carrying the burden of millions who have been totally excluded, subjected, oppressed and exploited South Africans in the Save Lives march under the leadership of the EFF," Shivambu said. They also demanded that Sahpra expedite the approval of vaccines from all parts of the world, including Cuba, for massive rollout in the country. The party has for a while advocated for the government to procure these two vaccines. Sahpra had indicated in February that it was reviewing applications linked to the Sinovac and Sputnik vaccines.

Semete-Makokotlela signed the memorandum in acknowledgement and told the crowd that she would take it back to the board for consideration. This week, Sahpra it said it had also received applications for Coronavac and the Sputnik V vaccines. "The evaluation of the Coronovac application is at a very advanced stage," the institution said.