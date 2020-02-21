To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Mahikeng - A fistfight broke out between security officials and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members at the North West Provincial Legislature on Friday, during the State of the Province Address (SOPA). The drama unfolded after Speaker Sussana Dantjie ordered Papiki Babuile, EFF provincial secretary and member of the provincial legislature (MPL) to leave the chamber, this was after he continued to raise a point of order after Dantjie had ruled that premier Job Mokgoro would deliver the state of the province address and no member would be allowed to raised a point of order.

While Babuile was leaving the chamber, provincial chairperson and MPL Matshidiso Botswe also interrupted the proceeding, he was ordered to leave but, refused.

Dantjie called on security to eject him, while he was being removed, EFF members who were in the public gallery went outside and the first fight broke out between them and the legislature security officers.

An EFF member was left bleeding and one of of the security officers was left with a swollen eye. Paramedics took the injured EFF member to a health facility.