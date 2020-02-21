Mahikeng - A fistfight broke out between security officials and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members at the North West Provincial Legislature on Friday, during the State of the Province Address (SOPA).

The drama unfolded after Speaker Sussana Dantjie ordered Papiki Babuile, EFF provincial secretary and member of the provincial legislature (MPL) to leave the chamber, this was after he continued to raise a point of order after Dantjie had ruled that premier Job Mokgoro would deliver the state of the province address and no member would be allowed to raised a point of order.

While Babuile was leaving the chamber, provincial chairperson and MPL Matshidiso Botswe also interrupted the proceeding, he was ordered to leave but, refused.

Dantjie called on security to eject him, while he was being removed, EFF members who were in the public gallery went outside and the first fight broke out between them and the legislature security officers.

An EFF member was left bleeding and one of of the security officers was left with a swollen eye. Paramedics took the injured EFF member to a health facility.

Fuming EFF members at the North West Provincial Legislature after their MPLs were removed from the chamber during the State of the Province Address. Video: Molaole Montsho/African News Agency (ANA)

Earlier African News Agency identified the injured member as Botswe, but this was incorrect. Botswe was not injured while he was being removed out of the chamber.

After the incident the Democratic Alliance (DA) staged a walk-out, stating they would not sit in an illegitimate SOPA.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro at the North West Provincial Legislature ahead of the State of the Province Address. Photo: North West Office of the Premier

The DA had questioned Mokgoro's credibility to deliver the SOPA because the provincial government was under administration.

The EFF MPLs also left and only the African National Congress and the  Freedom Front Plus remained to listen to Mokgoro's state of the province addressed.

African News Agency (ANA)