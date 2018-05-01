EFF leader Julius Malema calls on residents of Tlhabologang near Coligny to keep voting for the EFF to see change. EFF won a ward from the ANC in Coligny. Picture: Molaole Montsho/ANA

Coligny - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is the only party fighting for black people in South Africa, party leader Julius Malema said on Wednesday.

"We are fighting for black people. Why is only the black community which is left in poverty, are we a cursed nation, are we a defeated nation, a we a hopeless nation. Why are we rejected, why are we killed when we speak the truth," he said to a chorus of applause.

He was speaking in Tlhabologang near Coligny, at the by-election victory celebration.

The EFF won Ward 15 in the Ditsobotla municipality during the April 25 by-election.

Malema said the liberation of people in the North West started in Coligny with the red beret winning a ward.

"Who is going to liberate the black nation? We are our own liberators, we have the power... we punished them during the by-election," he said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video EFF leader Julius Malema was warmly welcomed in Coligny for the party's by-election victory celebration. The EFF won ward 15 in the Ditsobotla municipality on April 25 by-election. Video: Molaole Montsho/ANA





He called on party members not to participate in the wave of violent ripping through North West in a push to remove Premier Supra Mahumapelo from office.

"Do not block roads, do not loot shops. We do not want bloodshed. If the ANC want to remove Supra they should have supported EFF motion of no confidence in him. We gave them an option where blood will not be shed."

He said the EFF would write to the North West Provincial Legislature requesting a motion of no confidence in Mahumapelo.

"We are writing a letter. We want a motion of no confidence through secret ballot or open ballot we want to see those crooks ANC who support Supra."

He said Mahumapelo stole money from various government departments.

"We do not have sympathy for him..."

Malema was well received at his first visit in Coligny, a sea clad in red waved hands in the air when Malema walked to the stage, he joined them waving hands and doing the toyi-toyi.

A high number of public order police and tactical respond team officers were deployed at the sports ground where the victory celebration were held.

Malema was accompanied by the North West provincial leaders and general secretary Goldrich Gardee.

African News Agency/ANA