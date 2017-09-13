Tigane - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) marched to the Gupta-owned Shiva Uranium Mine in Hartbeesfontein near Klerksdorp on Thursday, demanding the dismissal of the mine's human resource manager.

"The EFF on behalf of the community and workers demand that the human resource manager Mr Joseph Mtshali be fired with immediate effect for his role in sabotaging workers and not considering the local community when there are job opportunities," provincial chairperson Betty Diale said, reading the memorandum.

Mtshali was accused of not employing people from Tigane when there were vacancies at the mine.

EFF provincial chairperson Betty Diale reads the memorandum while Bosman Marais from Shiva mine looks on. MEDIA: Molaole Montsho/ANA

The protesters also wanted Shiva Uranium Mine to stop dismissing workers without following due process.

"We are demanding that all contract workers to be employed permanently by Shiva Uranium Mine."

EFF North West provincial chairperson Betty Diale reads a memorandum of demand at Shiva Uranium Mine offices, in Hartbeesfontein near Klerksdorp. PHOTO: Molaole Montsho/ANA

Diale said the EFF was against the current structure of ownership in the mining sector in South Africa, which favours white monopoly capital.

"We are also against any form of black economic empowerment which promotes the practise of fronting and enlistment of comprador bourgeoisies respectively. We are equally against state capture, systematic led corruption and enrichment of the political elites at the expense of the working class and the poor," Diale said.

About 1000 members, dressed in red party regalia they brave the scorching sun from Moscow in Tigane to Shiva offices in town about 20km, singing struggle songs.

Shops along Eenheid Street in Hartbeesfontein were closed. Strict marshalls controlled the march not allowing anyone to move out of the line.

Shiva mine was given seven working days to respond to the memorandum.

EFF members arrive at Gupta owned Shiva Uranium Mine in Hartbeesfontein near Klerksdorp on Thursday. MEDIA: Molaole Montsho/ANA

Bosman Marais, minerals resources manager at Shiva Uranium Mine, received the memorandum on behalf of the company, he said the company would respond to the memorandum in the stipulated seven days.

He said the company lost R1 million in production for the day.

