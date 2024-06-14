WATCH: EFF MP Carl Niehaus says party will not join GNU with ‘racist’ DA

Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament (MP), Carl Niehaus, says the party will not work with the Democratic Alliance (DA). “We will not go into a coalition with a racist, white, minority party such as the Democratic Alliance,” he said.

Speaking to IOL following the EFF’s request for a short break at the first sitting of the National Assembly to caucus, Niehaus said the party will not join the Government of National Unity (GNU) with the ‘racist’ DA. "We do want to play a constructive role in the National Assembly and in the legislature. We sincerely hope that this possibility will be there for us and we can expand on it. “We have a mandate from our voters to serve this country and to continue to work for the principles that are set out in our seven cardinal pillars, which are very clear that we want full economic freedom in our lifetime and we will pursue whatever avenues are available to us within the democratic processes in SA to achieve that,” he said.

Meanwhile, taking to social media after he was sworn in, Niehaus thanked the EFF’s Fana Mokoena for his MP seat.

“Thank you, my dear EFF South Africa Commissar Fana Mokoena, I am deeply humbled by these kind revolutionary words of yours. For me there can be no greater praise than to be called African,” he said. Niehaus added that taking the oath was deeply profound for him. “A deeply profound and emotional moment for me taking the Oath of Allegiance as an EFF MP at the First Meeting of the National Assembly of the 7th Administration.

EFF members who were sworn in as Members of Parliament on Friday. Picture: Supplied “I will never divert from the uncompromisingly chosen road I have taken many decades ago. I promise to serve, and to continue to fight day and night for the full liberation of the people of my beloved country, and our African Motherland, and to ensure Economic Freedom In Our Lifetime,” he said.