WATCH: EFF, Operation Dudula stand off in Soweto over assault allegations

Johannesburg - A scuffle almost broke out between EFF members and members of Operation Dudula outside Dobsonville Police Station on Wednesday morning. Scores of EFF members and supporters including top leaders accompanied pensioner Victor Ramerafe, who was set to open a case against Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux for allegedly breaking into his home, as well as intimidation and assault.

EFF supporters sang Struggle songs while Operation Dudula group also chanted songs indicating that they won’t tolerate illegal foreign nationals and drug dealers to infiltrate their communities. There was a heavy police presence as members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) kept the two groups at bay. Some of the participants from EFF and Operation Dudula movement also carried sticks and sjamboks.

The alleged victim, Ramerafe, arrived at the police station accompanied by EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo. They went inside with Ramerafe while supporters continued singing. Members of Operation Dudula said they had to the police station to give EFF members “hugs”, saying they need love.

The movement alleged that the EFF was protecting illegal foreigners and drug dealers. Dobsonville Community members came out in numbers to watch as the scene unfolded. Martha Maseko said she had no idea what is happening but she said she is against violence.

“I don’t know what is going on but I am worried that violence may break out, it that happens that would affect us as residents,” said Maseko. [email protected] Political Bureau