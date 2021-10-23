WATCH: EFF’s Julius Malema has started his election campaign in Mitchells Plain

Cape Town – EFF leader Julius Malema has arrived in Mitchells Plain where he went to the mall to speak to members of the community about their concerns. This was after the residents of Mitchells Plain had congregated on the grounds outside Liberty Promenade Mall awaiting the arrival of Malema.

Today is the final leg of the red berets’ campaign trail in the Western Cape. Residents, who had been gathering since 10.30am, have told Independent Media that they have been neglected by the ANC and DA government. Daphne van Buuren said under the EFF government, the party should look at increasing the Sassa grants as some are unable to make it through the month.

Video: Tarryn-Leigh Solomons/IOL Politics She said the conditions of Mitchells Plain was proof of the failure of the DA-led government. "We need change in our communities. We are poor and struggling. As a pensioner I cannot afford my grand children's school fees. We struggle every month," Van Buuren said.