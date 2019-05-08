Gauteng premier David Makhura. Picture: Khanyisile Ngcobo

Centurion - Gauteng ANC chairperson David Makhura vowed Wednesday's elections will be free and fair for all. Makhura was speaking after casting his vote at the old Philena Farm school in Knoppieslaagte, Centurion.

The chairperson, who stood in line with other voters, was joined by ANC members clad in colourful party regalia.

Speaking to the media, Makhura urged Gauteng residents to not allow any obstacles to prevent them from casting their votes.

"I know this morning is a little bit chilly but we must brace the chill... We should ensure there's no obstacle in our way. This is a very, very important day.

"It's also important that people come out early, this weather might change. We don't know what it might be like in the afternoon."

He added that the sixth general election were similar to the inaugural democratic elections in 1994.

"This is as significant as 1994. It is the new dawn. It is the rebirth of our country. Anyone who was not part of 1994 can not miss this one," Makhura said.

He also expressed confidence that the ANC would walk away with the election victory. "We want to double a number of jobs that have been created in Gauteng province," he said.

He said that in the past five years more than 400 000 jobs were created in the province. Makhura also spoke on the turnout, expressing hope that ANC members would come out in their multitudes to make their voice heard.

Addressing questions on the confidence in the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to hold free and fair elections, Makhura said there was no doubt the polls would be free and fair.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Video: Khanyisile Ngcobo

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Video: Khanyisile Ngcobo





"Whatever problems that may be experienced, they will be able to solve these problems. I don't want anyone to cast any doubt on the integrity of the IEC.

"We shall have a free and fair election but the election shall be peaceful," he vowed.

South Africans are expected to come in their numbers to cast their vote in the 2019 general elections.

Voting kicked off on Monday with special voting, which took place either at voting stations or through home visits.

Voting began at 7am and will run until 9pm nationwide.



