WATCH: eNCA still biased towards ruling party, says Pule Mabe at ANC 108 celebrations









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Kimberley - ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has lamented news channel eNCA's coverage of the ANC's 108 birthday celebration in Kimberley in the Northern Cape. Mabe said the news channel was critical of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's speech before they even heard it.

"When the messages of support from the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the South African Congress of Trade Unions (Cosatu) were being given, analysts were discussing the weaknesses of the ANC and it's alliances. How can they criticise something they haven't heard?"



Mabe said while other television news stations were broadcasting live footage from the ANC's celebrations, eNCA was having a dialogue between two analysts.





"What eNCA continues to do is very concerning. We have not complained about this but it remains very concerning".





Last month eNCA's head of news Kanth an Pillay was fired for likening journalist Samkele Maseko to a rat. Pillay a lso referred to the SABC as a “sinking ship”.



Also in December, the channel withdrew from covering the EFF's National Peoples Assembly standing in solidarity with news agencies, Daily Maverick, Rapport and Amabungane after they were banned by the EFF.





Political Bureau