Kimberley - ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has lamented news channel eNCA's coverage of the ANC's 108 birthday celebration in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.
Mabe said the news channel was critical of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's speech before they even heard it.
"When the messages of support from the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the South African Congress of Trade Unions (Cosatu) were being given, analysts were discussing the weaknesses of the ANC and it's alliances. How can they criticise something they haven't heard?"