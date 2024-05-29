WATCH: eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda casts vote as water and sanitation and electricity issues plague municipality

EThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda has voted in the country’s general election at Pitlochry Primary School in Westville. Kaunda underlined the significance of voting as a means for residents to actively decide the destiny of their country.

WATCH: Kaunda said he wishes to continue where they (African National Congress) left off and tackle issues of infrastructure. “But also continuing the success that we got including building houses for people, providing water and sanitation and creating jobs,” he said.

According to Kaunda, the City has plans to produce industry at Dube Trade Port and start to produce buses that were being bought from Johannesburg. Additionally, the Mayor listed all the ‘success’ that the ANC has supposedly brought fourth. For citizens of eFolweni, Adams Mission and Umbumbulu, these remain empty promises as there has not been water in the region for almost a week.

Ayanda Khwela, a 28-year-old from Adams Mission said he will not be voting today because of these issues, including the rates of unemployment in the City. From not taking part in the electoral process, the young man said he wants to send a message to leaders who, according to him have failed in not just providing infrastructure, but not creating employment opportunities. “I have never voted. I don’t see its purpose because we have not had any change. I will definitely not be going to vote because it would be a waste of time,” said Khwela.