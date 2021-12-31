WATCH: Extended family, close friends visit the home of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu ahead of his funeral

Cape Town - Several members of the Tutu family as well as close friends have visited the home of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on Friday afternoon in Milnerton, Cape Town, ahead of the funeral of the human rights and anti-apartheid activist. Visitors included former president Nelson Mandela’s widow, Graça Machel, Mandela’s long-time friend and personal assistant Zelda La Grange, political figure Mamphela Ramphele and Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille.

A number of Tutu’s grandchildren were also active around the home as the family prepared for the burial of the iconic leader. Lizo Tutu, one of Tutu’s grandchildren, said that he and the family were overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from South Africans throughout this week of mourning. Video: Chad Williams/ IOL Politics

The office of the Presidency announced that Tutu will receive a Category 1 Special Official funeral which will take place on Saturday in the St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town. A state funeral of this kind usually involves displays by the SANDF, but according to Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, the late Arch did not want any display. Neighbours of the Arch were also seen bringing flowers and letters to the family home, which was heavily guarded by police as well as private security.

Video: Chad Williams/ IOL Politics Thousands of mourners from all over South Africa and the world have descended on the cathedral to pay their final respects. Despite a delay in viewing Tutu’s closed coffin on Friday morning, mourners – young and old – waited patiently to pay their respects as snaking queues could be seen all the way into the Company’s Garden, which adjoins the cathedral.