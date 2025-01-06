WATCH: Fikile Mbalula says Tony Yengeni will be charged for comments made against ANC

African National Congress (ANC) party veteran, Tony Yengeni, is set to be charged for utterances made against the organisation. Speaking at a briefing on Monday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, said those bringing the ANC into disrepute will be disciplined.

Yengeni, a former member of the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC), last year represented ex-ANC president-turned-Umkhonto-weSizwe (MKP) leader, Jacob Zuma, before the ANC's disciplinary committee after Zuma publicly endorsed another political party months before the May 29 elections. Mbalula, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said all members of the ANC, irrespective of their rank, position, or station in life, who conduct themselves in an undisciplined manner will be subject to the formal disciplinary processes of the organisation, where they will be required to explain their conduct, ultimately helping to instill discipline within the movement. He added that Yengeni was nothing more than "a political Casanova and is spewing vagrant political views and views that are embraced by a few malcontents who are opposed to the ANC".

[WATCH] All members of the ANC, irrespective of their rank, position, or station in life, who conduct themselves in an undisciplined manner will be subject to the formal disciplinary processes of the organisation, where they will be required to explain their conduct, ultimately… pic.twitter.com/FYXZVGST3b — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) January 6, 2025 "He will be charged. I have informed him through an SMS. I have called him. We will charge him. We'll bring him before the disciplinary processes of the ANC so that he explains himself in terms of his membership with the ANC," Mbalula said.

He said discipline in the ANC is important. He alluded to the same justice being meted out to other senior officials within the party. "There is nothing wrong with raising views and ideas but to attack the organisation and cast aspersions on the leadership of the ANC will not be tolerated. They will be brought to book, we will discipline them," Mbalula said.

He said Yengeni and Obed Bapela, another senior official in the ANC, will be charged. Yengeni and Mbalula have previously been involved in a war of words. Mbalula previously implied that Yengeni had a problem with alcohol and called him "ungovernable".