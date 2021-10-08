WATCH: Fix electricity crisis Mr President – Tlokwe resident tells Ramaphosa

Johannesburg - A resident in Tlokwe in the North West has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration to sort out their electricity woes. "We buy about R100 worth of electricity, and it doesn't get us through the month," said Maria Mathloyi, 70, from ward 13.

She was speaking ahead of Ramaphosa's campaign trail in Tlokwe in the North West on Friday morning. Ramaphosa was expected to conduct a walkabout in ward 13 as part of the ANC's election campaign ahead of the local government elections next month. The ruling party has intensified its campaigning, with other senior members also expected to visit KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape over the weekend.

Video: Ntombi Nkosi/IOL In Tlokwe, Ramaphosa's campaign trail will include community meetings with the residents in Ward 21 and other areas. Before hitting the ground, the president is expected to meet with the ANC's provincial leadership, which includes North West Premier Busy Maape.

Mathloyi said she was excited and eager to meet Ramaphosa in person to relay her message to him and how the lack of electricity in the area, particularly in the JB Marks Local Municipality, was a huge challenge. Video: Ntombi Nkosi/IOL Politics Meanwhile, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Ramaphosa's visit to Tlokwe would form part of his engagement with community members in a bid to understand what their service delivery challenges are.