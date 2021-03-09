WATCH: Former ANC MP Vincent Smith may face corruption charges alone as Angelo Agrizzi remains sick

Johannesburg – Former ANC parliamentarian Vincent Smith could, for now, face criminal charges of fraud and corruption alone due to a recurring illness of his co-accused and former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi. Agrizzi was due to appear alongside Smith in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday, where both men are charged with corruption. Smith, however, faces an additional count of fraud alongside Euroblitz – a company he owns 100% shares in. The case was postponed until May 28 to allow the State to obtain Agrizzi’s full medical prognosis.

The State is also expected to provide legal counsel for the accused, further particulars contained in the docket.

Investigative Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala (see video) said the prosecution was expected to obtain Agrizzi’s full medical prognosis prior to his next appearance.

Twala said the medical report is expected to give details on whether Agrizzi would be able to stand trial or not this year.

“Based on the outcome of the medical report, all parties have agreed that a separation of trial against Smith, should the medical report declare Agrizzi unfit to stand trial at this stage.

“This is aimed at ensuring the constitutional rights of Smith to a speedy and fair trial,” Twala said.

According to the charges against Smith, the State alleges that on or about October 2014, employees of Bosasa, acting on the instructions of Agrizzi or the late Gavin Watson – the former CEO of Bosasa – erected and installed a full electric fence and full internet protocol based system to the total value of R200 000 at Smith’s house in Roodepoort.

The State alleges that Smith did not pay a cent for those services.

It further alleges that On July 14, 2015, Jacques Riaan van Zyl, an employee of Bosasa, acting on the instructions of Agrizzi, deposited an amount of R 276 667,90 in cash into Euroblitz’s FNB account.

In another charge, the State alleges that on August 5, 2016 Agrizzi allegedly instructed Christo van Wyk, an attorney practising under the name of Van Wyk Van Deventer Incorporated: “Could you please effect a payment (settlement) from the trust funds you have currently under the Bosasa Operations (Pty) Ltd account into Euroblitz bank account.

“On August 6, 2016, an amount of R395 076 was paid from the Nedbank account of Christo van Wyk Inc to the Euroblitz’s bank account,” the indictment stated.

The State argues that the gratifications were corruptly given and received as improper inducements in furtherance of an ongoing scheme to influence Smith to use his office and/or position in Parliament and/or his political influence to the advantage of Bosasa, Agrizzi and Watson.

Political Bureau