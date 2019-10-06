A former political ally of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede who worked with her when she took power in December 2015 has turned against her, urging branches to dump her. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - A former political ally of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede who worked with her when she took power in December 2015 has turned against her, urging branches to dump her. Taking a thinly-veiled jab at Gumede, Bheki Ntuli told an Oliver Tambo remembrance gathering in Durban on Sunday that you cannot do the same thing again and again but expect different results.

Speaking of maintaining the status quo, Ntuli, a former eThekwini regional secretary under Gumede, said they must must not be brought back to office.

He said that will help to rebuild the region which was once the biggest region of the ANC in the country.

As two factions battle for the control of the region, Ntuli has since joined a slate as regional chairperson and he has been roped in for the position of regional secretary.