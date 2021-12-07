WATCH: Gauteng Premier David Makhura pays tribute to Struggle stalwart Ebrahim Ebrahim

Johannesburg - Gauteng Premier David Makhura joined other political activists and politicians in bidding Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim a final farewell at his funeral at the Westpark Cemetery. Ebrahim was laid to rest at Heroes Acre on Tuesday.

Makhura, who approved an official provincial funeral for Ebrahim, delivered a tribute to the stalwart. He said Ebrahim - affectionately known as ‘Ebie’ - was part of a special generation who shared a common vision and common values hence the decision to bury him at Heroes Acre alongside Ahmed Kathrada, Yusuf Dadoo and George Bizos. Video: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

“Comrade Ebie joins them today but he departs from us and we are left with palpable pain as the reality that he is no more cuts very deep. All those who know him know his deep humanity and his unfailing humility. “We can sense that void today so on behalf of the provincial government and people of Gauteng...we convey our deeply felt condolences to the family,” Makhura said. The late Ebrahim Ebrahim's son Kadin, wife Shannon and daughter Sarah. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

He added that South Africans should draw lessons from Ebrahim’s character as a gentle, calm, kind and courageous human being. “Today we stand here to express our gratitude to you Ebie for seven decades of unbroken struggle, and for a life dedicated to the service of humanity as well as the extreme sacrifices you made for justice not only in our land but for peace across the world,” he said. Video: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister and a close friend of Ebrahim and his family, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, delivered a tribute on behalf of the ANC. She said it seemed not so long ago that she delivered a message to Ebrahim during a virtual gathering for his 84th birthday. “We were honoured to have walked with this heroic man. His contribution and voice of reason shall forever provide eternal guidance to our decisions and actions,” she said.

Video: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA) Dlamini-Zuma said that, thankfully, Ebrahim left behind his memoirs, “and we'll all drink from the well of wisdom”. “In honour of Ebie, we must spare no effort and move with greater determination and speed to ensure all people secure freedom and we must deal with the challenges of unemployment, poverty and equality.