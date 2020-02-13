WATCH: Gordhan and De Klerk are going nowhere, says Zizi Kodwa after EFF disruption









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Cape Town – Former ANC spokesperson and current Deputy Minister of State Security, Zizi Kodwa, said on Thursday night that President Cyril Ramaphosa would complete his State of the Nation Address (SONA) even if it happened in the early hours of Friday morning.

Kodwa made the statement outside parliament in Cape Town after National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise suspended proceedings.

She made the decision following consistent disruptions by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who would not allow Ramaphosa to speak. The EFF Members of Parliament (MPs) kept on standing up and making what Modise called “spurious” points of order.





They started their disruptions about a minute into proceedings, saying they objected to the presence of former president FW De Klerk attending the event as a dignitary. EFF leader Julius Malema said De Klerk had “blood on his hands”.





They then moved on to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, one of Ramaphosa’s staunchest allies, demanding that he be fired before proceedings commenced.





But Kodwa was having none of it, telling media during the suspension of the house that De Klerk and Gordhan were “going nowhere” and that come what may, the SONA would go ahead.





On returning from the suspension, EFF MPs eventually left the house.





“Please close the door,” Modise said as they left.





African New Agency (ANA)