Cape Town – Former ANC spokesperson and current Deputy Minister of State Security, Zizi Kodwa, said on Thursday night that President Cyril Ramaphosa would complete his State of the Nation Address (SONA) even if it happened in the early hours of Friday morning.
Kodwa made the statement outside parliament in Cape Town after National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise suspended proceedings.
She made the decision following consistent disruptions by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who would not allow Ramaphosa to speak. The EFF Members of Parliament (MPs) kept on standing up and making what Modise called “spurious” points of order.