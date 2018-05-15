MAHIKENG - The African National Congress (ANC) led government was moving slowly to fight corruption, the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) said on Wednesday.

"We are losing patience... The ANC in government is moving slowly," said general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali.

He was speaking to thousands of National Education Health and Allied Union (Nehawu) members in Mahikeng, North West during their national day of strike action.

The union embarked on a march demanding better working conditions; improved salaries; and a stop to corruption.

Union members gave the inter-ministerial task team 24 hours to respond to their memorandum, or they would shut down the North West province and lead public servant on a two-day stay-away.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says corruption will not be tolerated. MEDIA: Molaole Montsho/ANA

A sea of red chanted near the North West government buildings where they handed over a memorandum to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Ntshalintshali said corruption allegations were rife in North West, and those accused of corruption refused to step down to enable investigations to continue freely.

Nehawu members working at the North West department of health have been on strike for three months and those working in the social department have been on strike for four months.

Nehawu president, Mzwandile Makwayiba, said the union would continue to fight until they were heard.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Nehawu march in Mahikeng. MEDIA: Molaole Montsho/ANA

"We have the money, the energy and time. We are ready to fight," he said to the applause of the union members.

He said the union had problems with the health departments in all nine provinces.

Receiving the memorandum, Motsoaledi said corruption allegations would be probed, and those found to have done wrong would be dealt with accordingly.

"We are not going to tolerate corruption. There is no question that those of us who are corrupt whether they belong to my own party the ANC... those who steal from the poor, those who steal from the sick they must face the full might of the law," he said.

Motsoaledi said he would hand over the memorandum to the inter-ministerial team headed by Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma as the memorandum touched on various government departments including the office of the premier.

Nehawu strikes have rendered hospitals incapable of rendering service to an extend that the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed to Mahikeng Provincial Hospital to restore health services at the hospital.

SA Communist Party North West provincial secretary Madoda Sambatha told the workers that they had a right to strike, and it did not mean they were striking against the ANC government.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video SACP North West provincial secretary Madoda Sambatha says workers have a right to strike. He was speaking at Nehawu march in Mahikeng. MEDIA: Molaole Montsho/ANA

"Your are not striking against the ANC, you are striking against the employer in this case it is the government," he said.

He said they were not calling for the removal of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo because of a personal vendetta.

"We will call for the removal of any premier if he or she is accused of corruption."

African News Agency/ANA