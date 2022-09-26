WATCH: ‘Hamba Gwede!’ Cosatu members boo Mantashe off stage at Congress

Johannesburg - Members of Cosatu refused to be addressed by ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the Cosatu national congress in Midrand on Monday. Mantashe who was attempting to address members on Day 1 of the congress on behalf of the ANC, was booed and heckled by Cosatu members as he tried to make his way to the stage.

Story continues below Advertisement

Members also proceeded to sing “Asinamali” and also chanted “Hamba Gwede” and refused to calm down or stop their disruption. It appears that the Cosatu members were expressing their frustration over a proposed 3% wage increases for public servants. They held placards reading “rejecting anything below CPI” and “implement pay resolution of 2018”.

Mantashe who appeared unconcerned by the rejection, sang along before he was escorted off the stage by ANC national executive members Mmamaloko Kubayi, and Lindiwe Zulu, and security. The delegates at the national congress continued to sing and cheer as he made his way off stage and out of the venue as the session had adjourned. South Africa - Johannesburg - 26 September 2022 - Delegates at COSATU 14 National Congress refused to be addressed by minister Gwede Mantashe at Gallagher Convention Centre.Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Zulu, who was one of the members of the ANC accompanying Mantashe, asked members of the media to give Mantashe space, adding that they would address the events at the congress at a later stage.

Story continues below Advertisement

Cosatu is holding its 14th national congress which is expected to come to a close on Thursday. The congress is being convened under the theme “Build Working-Class Unity for Economic Liberation towards Socialism”. South Africa - Johannesburg - 26 September 2022 - Delegates at COSATU 14 National Congress refused to be addressed by minister Gwede Mantashe at Gallagher Convention Centre.Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Trade Union Nehawu which wished Cosatu well ahead of the congress said: “The congress takes place when the state of our National Democratic Revolution [NDR] has reached a crisis point of stagnation.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Our NDR faces great challenges that have decisive implications on national development and the national transformation project. “The current state of the NDR has obvious implications for the socialist project of the left axis”. Nehawu also said the congress was taking place at a time when workers and the working-class in general were confronted by the persistent crisis of capitalism which had worsened poverty, unemployment and inequalities.

Story continues below Advertisement