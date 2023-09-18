WATCH: Heartbroken Zulu King visits KwaPhindangene to mourn the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Zulu King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini has paid a moving tribute to the late Zulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, saying without him, he would not be alive. The King visited the Buthelezi family on Tuesday at KwaPhindangene near Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal - two days after Buthelezi was buried.

WATCH: King Misuzulu speaking at KwaPhindangene where he is mourning the passing of Prince #MangosuthuButhelezi. He said the death deeply touched him and later said Buthelezi stood for the truth to the very end. He also spoke of how Buthelezi supported him from birth. @IOL pic.twitter.com/1v0xXDlneF — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 18, 2023 Buthelezi, the founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party, died on September 9 aged 95. King Misuzulu was unable to attend Buthelezi’s funeral owing to the Zulu cultural practices which states that Kings do not attend funerals - including those of their children as it is believed that death brings bad luck. The King and his large entourage arrived at Buthelezi's home around 11am and were welcomed by the family led by Buthelezi’s son, Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi.

In his brief speech of condolences, King Misuzulu said he was heartbroken when he heard the news of the politician’s passing. BREAKING: The fight for the Zulu throne has erupted again. This is after Prince Simakade (his supporters call him King) also announced that he will on Tuesday (10am) also visit the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to mourn his passing. His visit to KwaPhindangene is set pic.twitter.com/2yEJuNIiwL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 17, 2023 “My voice is gone, this death which recently happened pained me a lot,” he said. He added that without Buthelezi, he would not have been around as he stood with him and his mother.

WATCH: Acting Chief of the Buthelezi clan, Mpikayise Buthelezi saying they only recognize King Misuzulu KaZwelithini as the King of Zulus. He said others would be accepted as members of the royal family, nothing more than that as they are nothing. @IOL Video: Newzroom Afrika pic.twitter.com/BxB95EsJLi — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 18, 2023 “If uMntwana (Buthelezi) was not around, I would be not around as well, it was uMntwana wakwa Phindangene who brought the Queen (Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu from Eswatini monarch) who once acted on the throne. He saw her fit to come and be married here at home, he welcomed her with open arms, together with the late King (Goodwill Zwelithini). “I am wordless, I don’t know how to thank him, uMntwana was on my side since birth,” the kind added. WATCH: Grandchildren of Prince #MangosuthuButhelezi escorting his body home together with Zulu regiments. That was on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/SSfODNV9I5 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 17, 2023 According to the King, Buthelezi stood for the truth until the very end, adding that because of his advanced age, he once mooted the idea of retiring him but was advised against it.

“Despite everything, uMntwana stood for the truth and he stood with the royal house. At some point, I got worried that he was old and should rest, someone whispered to me that I should not retire the Prince “We were concerned that he was old and we were taking all issues to him,” he said. On Tuesday Prince Simakade, the first-born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini is set to visit the Buthelezi family to mourn.

Prince Simakade has launched a case in the Pretoria High Court where he is challenging the recognition of King Misuzulu. The case is set to be heard next month. While King Misuzulu is set ti challenge the court application, some believe his fight may be weakened due to the fact that Buthelezi died before filing his crucial affidavits to explain to the court the process that was followed in installing MisuZulu.