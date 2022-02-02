WATCH: I am more than a woman, says SCA President Mandisa Maya during JSC interview

Video: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Mandisa Maya believes South Africa was always ready for a female Chief Justice (post), as she told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) there was never a shortage of capable women.

Maya is five hours into her interview for Chief Justice. When Northern Cape High Court Judge President Pule Tlaletsi asked her if South Africa was ready for the appointment of a woman as Chief Justice, Maya did not skip a beat when she told the panel that such a question should not even be asked. Maya argued that women were not a special group that needed a favour.

“I don't think it's a proper question to ask because it implies a lot of negative things... South Africa has always been ready to have a female Chief Justice,” she said. “We had strong capable women in the ConCourt and other courts.

“There has never been a shortage to take up leadership,” she said. Maya went on to say that the question continues to annoy a lot of women. When taking note of Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s comment that she was standing on her own credentials and not on her gender, Maya responded that she was not good because she is a woman, “I am good because I am a judge”.

In her other responses around gender equality in the judiciary, Maya said gender equality had still not yet been achieved. “We should refocus our efforts into developing women for the judiciary. The profession also has a responsibility. The state attorney must brief black and women lawyers and give these lawyers adequate experience to gain skills,” she said. Video: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

She further linked the issue around gender diversity to concerns raised about the judiciary’s lack of policies to address gender issues. Maya said there were no sexual harassment or maternity policies in place. She said she was the first judge to get pregnant, “and they didn't know what to do with me”. Maya shared sentiments that women were still “hopelessly” under-represented in all spheres of the law.

When addressing the notion that her promotion to the apex court would not bode well for the well-running of the SCA, Maya did not know if the comment was meant to be a compliment, “but I and others find it patronising, and maybe even patriarchal”. “I believe it is an advantage that I do not come from within the court, I see it as an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective from my time in the SCA and high court and to close the gap between the apex court and the rest of the judiciary,” Maya said. [email protected]