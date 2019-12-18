The battle between former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe and former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela took a turn for the ugly on Tuesday evening when Molefe questioned the latter's understanding of the law.
The brief verbal showdown between the two played itself out live on 24 hour news channel, Newzroom Afrika.
The station hosted Molefe on its flagship night programme titled “Your View” which was anchored by Thabo Mdluli, who was standing in for JJ Tabane.
Molefe kicked off the session by answering questions after Mdluli had asked him how he feels that he has become a person whom no one would like to employ.
Molefe blamed Madonsela for being behind the denting of his reputation and career.