In an effort to refute allegations that he received bribes from facilities management company Bosasa, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has opened his Boksburg home to journalists for inspection.
Bosasa employee Richard Le Roux had told the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture that he was among a team of technicians who were tasked with carrying out upgrades valued at R300 000 at three properties belonging to Mantashe. Mantashe has emphatically denied the allegations.
According to Mantashe, the upgrades were arranged by the ANC's security team following numerous burglaries at his residence.
He said that the reason Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi testified for nine days before the commission without once mentioning his name was because he had "never, never ever" been "on Bosasa's payroll".
The minister stressed that at no point either while he was the ANC's secretary general did he have any authority to sign tenders or benefit Bosasa financially in any way. He also pointed out that the upgrades were done before he was appointed as the minister of mineral affairs.
