Nothuthuzelo Xabendlini of Gamalakhe township in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Sihle Mavuso

Durban - Determined to cast her vote, a 71-year-old amputee went the extra mile and asked to be pushed in her wheelchair to her voting station. Nothuthuzelo Xabendlini of Gamalakhe township in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal was supposed to vote from home as a special voter, but her name did not appear on the list of those granted the special right.





She voted at around 8.45am at Gamalakhe Library.





She said because she was determined to use her right to vote, she asked one of her granddaughters and a neighbour to transport her in her wheelchair to vote.





"I started voting in 1994 when we got freedom and I will never miss voting while I am still alive. We fought hard for this right and my vote is important to vote for the party I want to govern us," she said.

Xabendlini whose left leg was amputated, said it was worrying that there were reports that young people were not registered to vote in their numbers.





"Hearing that is very bad because voting is very important. I personally vote to see our communities developing," she said.



