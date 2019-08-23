Members of IFP have pledged not to undo the legacy of its outgoing leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as he leaves the party's political stage. Picture:Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Members of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) have pledged not to undo the legacy of its outgoing leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as he leaves the party's political stage after being at the helm for 44 years. During interviews on Friday with members of the party at Ulundi multi-purpose hall, the members also indicated that they have already started mobilising support ahead of the much anticipated 2021 local government elections. This, they said, was to ensure that the legacy of Buthelezi does not wither away when the new leadership takes over this weekend.

Mbuso Ndlovu, 27, from Ulundi said as the youth brigade of the party they will be at the forefront of preserving the legacy of Buthelezi.

Jabulani Myeni, 57, from Nongoma said one of the most important tasks is increasing their electoral support after the party performed better during the May 8 general elections. He says that will make the retiring Buthelezi happy.

Londiwe Khumalo, 25, from Nongoma said one of the lessons she learnt from Buthelezi was working hard, being humble and respecting the people he led in his 44 years as party leader.

Nomvula Dlamini, 27, from Ulundi echoed Myeni, saying one of the ways they will keep Buthelezi's legacy alive is to do better in the 2021 local government elections, adding they have already started mobilising.

Thokozani Zulu, 39, from Mpangeni said Buthelezi's legacy was building schools, colleges and clinics while he was the chief minister of the KwaZulu government. He said they will work hard to maintain his legacy even when he is retired.

Political Bureau