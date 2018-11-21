Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who was axed from the public broadcaster, says he is now eyeing the presidency of South Africa. Addressing an event organised by Incredible Happenings Ministries leader Prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng and civil rights group #NotInMyName, Motsoeneng said on Tuesday night that there were many wrongs he would correct once he was in the top seat at the Union Buildings.

"People are saying there is no money in South Africa, [but] there is money in South Africa. I saw that at SABC, practically. When I said local content ... that the artists be given money, most of the millions were being given to outsiders [foreign artists]," said Motsoeneng to applause.

"When it comes to our own people, South Africa, you only get cents but outsiders get the money.

"This is the time to stop that. To stop that, Hlaudi is going to be the future president of South Africa. Thank you."

The #NotInMyNameSA and Incredible Happenings Ministries gathering brought together different members of society, including pastors, sangomas and traditional leaders to discuss the ongoing scourge of women abuse and femicide.

Motsoeneng said South Africans often imitate the lives portrayed in television series and soapies.

"Africans love these soapies ... where there are fights. People who are together, wife and husband, they watch those soapies. I'm talking from what I know, what I have observed," said the former SABC boss.

"People who watch those soapies, because it's fights and fights, the cheating, the man is cheating and the woman is cheating, even if someone is not cheating but your mindset [because] you watch these dangerous soapies, you think your partner is cheating."

Earlier this week, Motsoeneng failed to escape personal liability for the legal costs associated with his highly controversial 2016 ban on protests coverage at the SABC.

The Constitutional Court dismissed his application for leave to appeal a Labour court ruling that he personally pay legal costs on the matter.

