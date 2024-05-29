WATCH: Individuals who voted from 1994 say little has changed, but went to the polls anyway

Older South Africans braved the winter chill of KwaZulu-Natal mornings as they went out in millions to exercise their rights to vote. The sentiments from those that spoke to IOL were that there has not been adequate change since the first democratic elections in 1994.

WATCH: Individuals who have voted since 1994 say little has changed but went to the polls anyway. Video: Xolile Mtembu/IOL News Gugu Hattie told IOL that she has been voting since 1994, but fears there has been little to no change, especially for South Africa’s poorest people.

“A lot of people are unemployed and poor. This is the case of where I am from, Nyoni, a rural area. They have no electricity or water there. People still get their water from a river,” she said. Hattie went on to say that the government is corrupt, squandering money and not pushing for development and job creation. Nico, who also has been voting since the dawn of democracy, said he has been steadfast in the party he has been voting for, and did not change in this election.

“There are quite a few things that could change or possibly happen. I am a bit apprehensive, but we will see what occurs after today,” he said. A woman who wished to remain anonymous said: “All we have is hope, and maybe that has failed us.” Gerald, an elderly man, said he wishes for a government that is considerate of all citizens and not pick and choose who they want to serve.