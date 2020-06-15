WATCH: Jacob Zuma says it pains him to see Africans being 'instruments of white people'

Durban - In a recorded interview to be released in full on June 16 (Youth Day), former President Jacob Zuma says it pains him to see Africans being “instruments of white people.” In one of the snippets for the interview, Zuma speaks about how educated black people aid white people in certain battles. While it is not clear how long the series will be, the snippet appears to have been shot at his Durban North retirement home. First to break the news of the series was Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the twin sister of Duduzane who shared a 38 second snippet on Twitter and wrote: “Full interview to be released June 16th.” By Sunday afternoon, the snippet had already gained popularity as it had already notched close to 20 000 views, was retweeted 622 times and liked 1587 times. Moreover, it had netted about 800 comments and sparked a debate about his legacy as a former president between 2009 and 2018. It is in this video where Zuma laments how black people behave in certain instances.

“But at the centre of this is an African child, absolutely problematic for me to see Africans who are Doctors, who are Professors but still thinking like white people. That’s the problem I have, if not just thinking like white people but being instruments of white people. That kills me,” he says in the video.

The latest interview follows the release of the Zooming with Zumas, an 8 part series of interviews where Zuma and his son Duduzane discussed a range of issues from politics to the personal life of the Zuma family which has been in the public limelight since returning from exile in the early 1990s.

One of the things they discussed was the death of one of Zuma’s wives, Kate Mantsho who committed suicide in 2000 and how her suicide note ended up in the media. Zuma also discussed why African leaders tend to cling to power, citing that they are persecuted once they leave public office.

