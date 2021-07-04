WATCH: Jacob Zuma supporters insult Ramaphosa while marching with Duduzane

Nkandla - The politically volatile situation in Nkandla outside the home of former president Jacob Zuma has seen Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of the ANC and country, repeatedly being insulted. Also complicating an already tense situation was the repeated firing of guns in the air by at least three groups located in different positions outside the home.

The insulting of Ramaphosa, using Zulu expletives, happened around 11am on Sunday while one of Zuma's sons, Duduzane, the twin brother of Duduzile, was doing a live interview with the media. Duduzane had come out of the gigantic home to join those camping outside, waiting for Zuma to address them. Under a heavy security escort, Duduzane marched with the supporters along the main road passing by the Zumas’ home. While all was going well, Duduzane then granted the media an interview. As he spoke, some of the supporters around him started uttering slogans insulting Ramaphosa and calling him derogatory names. Not spared from the insults was Sihle Zikalala, the provincial chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.

The media were not spared either and were forced to end the interview with Duduzane

Just when the situation was stabilising after Duduzane went inside the home, some unruly Zuma supporters started firing their guns in the air. The firing of the guns was heard in at least three different locations outside the home and it appeared that the illegal acts were co-ordinated. The firing of guns forced the MK vets securing the home and the entire vicinity to run helter-skelter, trying to locate the people who had fired guns from the crowd and nearby bush and to rein them in. Also forced to intervene was Edward Zuma, the most vocal of Zuma’s sons. He rushed to the public address system mounted outside the home and appealed for orderly behaviour from the supporters.