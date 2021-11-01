WATCH: Jacob Zuma votes in Nkandla; says no one can tell him to shun ANC

Nkandla - Casting his vote in Nkandla on Monday afternoon, former president Jacob Zuma said there was no supporter of his who could shun the ANC at the polls, adding he also voted for the ruling party. Flanked by one of his wives, Bongi Ngema-Zuma, Zuma who is out on medical parole, arrived at Ntolwane primary school in Nkandla just before midday, sparking excitement among the legion of ANC supporters who were camped outside the school.

The supporters mobbed his presidential convoy as it moved into the school where the voting under Ward 14 of Nkandla local municipality was taking place. He was escorted in as he waited for his turn to cast his vote. While waiting, the supporters jostled for his attention, some even trying to get dangerously close and had to be softly restrained by his squad of bodyguards. He took about 10 minutes to cast his vote. Video: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Politics

Zuma, under the eye of his bodyguards and support staff, then went to the gates of the school to mingle with ANC supporters. Some hugged him while others shook hands and he could be heard telling one man who greeted him like an old friend that ngiphile njengo sheleni baba (A Zulu phrase for “I am fit as a fiddle”). He later spoke to the media, saying he was happy he voted and it was no secret he has voted for the ANC. He added even his disgruntled supporters who had been mobilising others to shun the ANC, would not do so. Video: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Politics

The supporters’ gripe isthe ANC under President Cyril Ramaphosa did nothing to save Zuma from being jailed in July after the Constitutional Court sentenced him to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. “No one has told me not to vote for the ANC, no one can tell me that. My supporters who are ANC (members) will vote for the ANC… there was some doubt and I made a clarion call that all men and women should go to vote because the ANC will always be around; it will rule until the (son of a) man (presumably Jesus) who left comes back,” Zuma said. The former head of state's sentiments are similar to those of the traditional leader of the area, Inkosi Bhekumuzi Zuma of the Zuma clan of Nkandla who said despite the calls by ANC supporters to shun the ANC, he voted for it and he would stand with it at all times.