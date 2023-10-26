WATCH: Jacob Zuma’s application for Billy Downer’s removal from corruption case to be heard by Pietermaritzburg High Court

UPDATE: The Pietermaritzburg High Court, which is hearing the application by former president Jacob Zuma to have Advocate Billy Downer SC removed as the prosecutor of his corruption has taken a short break. After this break, the NPA's legal team will argue its case against Zuma. pic.twitter.com/Zf7rIwWdAI — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 26, 2023 The Pietermaritzburg High Court is on Thursday expected to hear the application by former president Jacob Zuma to have advocate Billy Downer, senior counsel (SC) removed as the prosecutor of his corruption trial. UPDATE: Advocate Dali Mpofu says Advocate Billy Downer's alleged leaking of former President Jacob Zuma's medical records was meant to fuel a media frenzy that he is evading accountability. — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 26, 2023 Zuma is arguing that Downer of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is biased against him.

He argues that should he be allowed to stay on the case, he will not get a fair trial. Zuma's application is not new as it was filed when the case was still being heard by Judge Piet Koen. WATCH: Former President Jacob Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his legal battle against Advocate Billy Downer SC of the NPA. pic.twitter.com/NCl62A0ns9 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 26, 2023

Koen later recused himself from the case, saying he has an obligation to ensure that justice is seen to be done. On Thursday, outside the court chambers, Mzwanele Manyi of the Jacob Zuma Foundation alleged that this is a "Stalingrad tactic" on the part of the NPA. PICTURE: Gcina Nhlangulela from the ANC's Moses Mabhida region in court to show his support for former president Jacob Zuma. pic.twitter.com/RxHpaRf7tB — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 26, 2023 He said Downer should not be allowed to preside over the case as he is a "Zuma opponent" on several fronts.

“The NPA keep on insisting on giving us a serial leaker, a serial offender which is Downer,” Manyi said on the sidelines of the case. UPDATE: The application by former president Jacob Zuma to have Advocate Billy Downer SC recused as the prosecutor of his corruption trial is now underway in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Advocate Dali Mpofu is arguing Zuma's case before Judge Nkosinathi Chili. pic.twitter.com/OYaDRiw2WO — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 26, 2023 The delayed corruption trial against Zuma has been stalled as a result of the Downer hurdle. PICS: Former President Jacob Zuma has arrived at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, where his application for the recusal of Advocate Billy Downer SC as the NPA's prosecutor for his corruption trial will be heard. pic.twitter.com/9wX2yLwcjY — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 26, 2023 Zuma, who is charged with French arms company, Thales, is accused of pocketing millions in bribes during the arms deal of the late 90s when South Africa was modernising its armed forces.

Among those who allegedly paid him bribes in cash and in kind is Schabir Shaik, a Durban-based businessman. PIC: Mzwanele Manyi, the spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, arriving in the Pietermaritzburg High Court with the legal team of former President Jacob Zuma. Among them is Advocate Dali Mpofu, Advocate Nqaba Buthelezi, and Advocate Thabani Masuku SC. pic.twitter.com/EWHGAx8mtR — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 26, 2023 Judge Nkosinathi Chili is hearing the matter. [email protected]