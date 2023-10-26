Independent Online
WATCH: Jacob Zuma’s application for Billy Downer’s removal from corruption case to be heard by Pietermaritzburg High Court

Zuma wants Downer out as his prosecutor for alleged corruption. Picture: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Politics

Published Oct 26, 2023

The Pietermaritzburg High Court is on Thursday expected to hear the application by former president Jacob Zuma to have advocate Billy Downer, senior counsel (SC) removed as the prosecutor of his corruption trial.

Zuma is arguing that Downer of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is biased against him.

He argues that should he be allowed to stay on the case, he will not get a fair trial.

Zuma's application is not new as it was filed when the case was still being heard by Judge Piet Koen.

Koen later recused himself from the case, saying he has an obligation to ensure that justice is seen to be done.

On Thursday, outside the court chambers, Mzwanele Manyi of the Jacob Zuma Foundation alleged that this is a "Stalingrad tactic" on the part of the NPA.

He said Downer should not be allowed to preside over the case as he is a "Zuma opponent" on several fronts.

“The NPA keep on insisting on giving us a serial leaker, a serial offender which is Downer,” Manyi said on the sidelines of the case.

The delayed corruption trial against Zuma has been stalled as a result of the Downer hurdle.

Zuma, who is charged with French arms company, Thales, is accused of pocketing millions in bribes during the arms deal of the late 90s when South Africa was modernising its armed forces.

Among those who allegedly paid him bribes in cash and in kind is Schabir Shaik, a Durban-based businessman.

Judge Nkosinathi Chili is hearing the matter.

[email protected]

IOL Politics

