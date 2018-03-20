Adrian de Kock was choked and hit in the face when he approached the EFF's Floyd Shivambu for comment on Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. Screengrab

Cape Town - A Cape Town journalist was attacked by EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu outside Parliament on Tuesday.

Adrian de Kock, a multimedia journalist at Netwerk24, was choked and hit in the face when he approached Shivambu for comment on Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

De Lille’s disciplinary hearing is being held in Parliament.

De Kock said he approached Shivambu for comment on the De Lille issue but was almost immediately pushed away.

Shivambu also pushed De Kock in full view of journalists and Parliamentary staff.

A scuffle broke out between De Kock and Shivambu who later walked away when he saw journalists approaching.

Shivambu walked into the Old Assembly when the fight was stopped.

This is a developing story.

