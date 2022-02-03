WATCH: JSC interviews - Dunstan Mlambo denies sexual harassment allegations

Video by Timothy Bernard Johannesburg - As day three of the Chief Justice interviews proceeds, it has become evident that the gloves are off as panellists throw some hard-hitting questions at Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo.

Judge Mlambo’s interview started well as he was firm and took the Judicial Services Committee (JSC) through his seven-pillar plan to lead the judiciary if appointed Chief Justice. However, as soon as the question-and-answer session began, it was not Judge Mlambo’s plan that was brought into question but his character and integrity. Most shocking were allegations of sexual harassment previously levelled against him and whether there was any merit to them.

It was advocate Dali Mpofu who raised concerns around the “whisperings” and questioned Judge Mlambo if “any victims would come out” if he is named the next Chief Justice. Mpofu said that such serious allegations need to be dealt with here during the interviews as it would be a massive embarrassment for the JSC if these allegations are found to be true if he is named Chief Justice. Mpofu also reminded Judge Mlambo that should such allegations be found true, he could face impeachment.

Judge Mlambo strongly denied the allegations and said there was no substance to the rumours. He maintained that it pained him to know these rumours had found their way into his Chief Justice interview and “poisoned” his candidacy. He said that he first heard of these rumours recently, “during this whole Chief Justice process”,and was alerted to them by a retired Western Cape judge. According to Judge Mlambo, when he questioned who started or shared the rumours, information was not forthcoming.