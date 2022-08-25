WATCH: Jubilant EFF leaders mock AfriForum in court, singing ‘kiss the boer, kiss the farmer’

Johannesburg – Jubilant EFF leaders broke into song in court, singing “kiss the boer, kiss the farmer”, after the Equality Court dismissed AfriForum’s case that the Struggle song Dubul’ bhuna constitutes hate speech. The court ordered AfriForum to pay costs.

Inside court, EFF deputy secretary general Poppy Mailola and other EFF member broke into song in the face of AfriForum leaders who were also still present in court after Judge Edwin Molahlehi handed down the ruling at the Equality Court sitting at the Johannesburg High Court. ♦️Must Watch♦️



The court has ruled that declaring the song Dubula Ibhunu as hate speech would curtail freedom of expression. Therefore, the court dismissed that the song constitutes hate speech and that Afriforum must pay the costs #EFFBeatsAfriforum pic.twitter.com/41Kkeudwiq — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 25, 2022 Outside court, hundreds of EFF members were in buoyant mood singing the song “kiss the boer, kill the boer”.

HAPPENING NOW:



EFF supporters chanting "Kill the boer, the farmer!" outside the South Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/FB2mkN4Cdx — Conscious Caracal 🇿🇦 (@ConCaracal) August 25, 2022 Let us all sing liberation songs freely, in honour of the brave heroes and heroines who fought for our political freedom.



Kiss The Boer, The Farmer!#EFFBeatsAfriforum pic.twitter.com/jXDGS15ZFH — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 25, 2022 AfriForum has expressed an intention to appeal the ruling.

The EFF meanwhile, have welcomed the judgment handed down on Thursday. “The court reaffirmed the submission by the CIC Julius Malema, that liberation songs should not be interpreted literally, but recognised as a critique of a system of oppression.” “The court ruled today, that AfriForum failed to show that the lyrics of the song contravene the Equality Act or demonstrate a clear intention to harm or incitement.

“Furthermore, the court ruled that the song must be protected under the rubric of free speech, and debate around the song must be left to the political contestation within society,” said EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo. Afriforum has said that they will urgently approach their legal team to discuss the appeal of this ruling. Ernst Roets, Head of Policy and Action at AfriForum, said that this ruling creates a very dangerous precedent.

