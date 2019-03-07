Picture: Noni Mokati

Pretoria - A Pretoria High Court judge has implored The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) to unite and avoid splinters ahead of the general elections in two months time. Judge Moses Mavundla on Thursday morning lectured squabbling party members about the history of the PAC adding the divisions sowed thus far are trumping the work of past leaders such as Robert Sobukwe who fought hard to build the party.

"The best thing you can do is to retreat and regroup so that when you move forward, you move forward as a consolidated force. In that way, you stand a better chance to participate in these elections in a rightful way. But in an event that you don't, be prepared to face the consequences of not participating," he said.

The party is rushing against time to get its house in order by March 13 when all political parties need to submit their nominations list to the Electoral Commission. Party supporters want the courts to decide indefinitely who the legitimate leader is between Mzwanele Nyhontso and Narius Moloto.

In December, Nyhontso was declared the party's new leader following an elective conference held in Kimberly in the Northern Cape. However, some party members who form a faction led by Moloto have disputed the outcomes of that conference labelling it as "illegal."

Moloto's face and name are already emblazoned on election posters across the country which state that he is the PAC President.

"We are more than ready to contest the elections. We have been participating in all the activities set down by the IEC. The only thing that remains is for us to submit our nominations and pay the deposits required. It is something I believe that we will do on time," Treasurer-General Phumzile Phasha said.

Moloto said they would explore Judge Mavundla's call for unity.

Former PAC President Luthando Mbinda said warring members have no choice but to unite.

Another party member said: "We are not nervous at all. We know who we elected in Kimberly last year to lead us and it is comrade Mzwandile."

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo on Tuesday said the organisation would wait for the court outcome before it makes a final decision on the eligibility of the party to participate in the polls.

Representing the IEC advocate Marumo Moerane SC said it was in the best interest of the party to sit down and reach an amicable decision.

A verdict is expected no later than Friday.

