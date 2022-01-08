WATCH - Julius Malema at EFF’s Siyabonga rally: ANC is a dying snake

Siboniso Mngadi and Jehran Naidoo Durban – EFF President Julius Malema has preached equality within the party regardless of race and gender as it thanked its supporters for its growth in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party hosted a "Thank you" rally in Peoples Park in Durban where over 6 000 supporters attended. The EFF grew its support from a merely 4% to just over 10% in eThekwini after the recent local government elections. The red berets also managed to have two deputy mayors in Nongoma and Dannhouser local municipalities in the north of the province.

To show gratitude to its faithful, the party slaughtered four cows as part of the celebration. Meanwhile, Malema threw shade on the ANC, referring to it as a dying snake. He lambasted eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla, President of ABC who helped the ANC to retain power on eThekwini.

The ANC had scored below 50% and needed support from the opposition parties. “EFF was willing to work with all opposition parties to unseat the ANC. If it wasn't for that failed businessman we would have taken eThekwini. Mavundla is not a politician, but a failed businessman who want money. We are gradually killing the snake (ANC) its only head that is left.

“The people of Inanda township would have been rejoicing today if the dog (Mavundla) did not sell out. The people of KwaZulu-Natal have shown that in the EFF, we now have deputy mayors in certain municipalities,” Malema said. This time Malema toned down on passing scathing remarks about South Africans of Indian descent. Video: Siboniso Mngadi/ IOL Politics

Unlike his previous address in the province, Malema was diplomatic and warned that the EFF treated everyone equally. "Whether you are half Indian like Godrich Gandhi, there is no special treatment in the EFF, we treat everyone the same," he said. Malema also took a swipe at the Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, accusing him of hating black people.

He said Kaunda only visited the racist Africans during the Phoenix massacre where over 30 people were killed. Malema instructed EFF councillors to visit community projects every week and expose those that are not working. He said his party was going to hire a service delivery specialist who would monitor every municipal project.

Earlier in the day, EFF supporters who were bused into the area could be seen making their way inside the stadium. Police officials could be seen guarding some parts outside the stadium, while the Durban Metro police sent out a few units to barricade the area. A view of EFF supporters piling up at People's Park in Durban for the ’thank you’ rally. Picture: Jehran Naidoo On Friday, the red berets slaughtered cattle in Inanda, north of Durban, in preparation for the rally.