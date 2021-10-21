WATCH: Julius Malema says those without basic services are treated as animals

Cape Town – People who do not have basic services like flushing toilets are treated like animals, EFF Leader Julius Malema said in Kayamandi, a township in Stellenbosch on Thursday. “We will change Stellenbosch for the better. The EFF wants people to stay together as one, and respect one another. We want to bring services to Kayamandi,” Malema said.

“The ANC and DA treat us like animals because they don’t give us flushing toilets. We will not have flushing toilets if we don’t have water. We need water. We need electricity. Our children can’t sit under street lights to study.” He said that people deserved homes with three bedrooms, a lounge, dining room, kitchen and a flushing toilet. Malema took his campaign trail to Kayamandi which is nestled behind the hills of Stellenbosch, where residents in the township spent hours waiting for his arrival.