WATCH: Julius Malema says those without basic services are treated as animals
Cape Town – People who do not have basic services like flushing toilets are treated like animals, EFF Leader Julius Malema said in Kayamandi, a township in Stellenbosch on Thursday.
“We will change Stellenbosch for the better. The EFF wants people to stay together as one, and respect one another. We want to bring services to Kayamandi,” Malema said.
“The ANC and DA treat us like animals because they don’t give us flushing toilets. We will not have flushing toilets if we don’t have water. We need water. We need electricity. Our children can’t sit under street lights to study.”
He said that people deserved homes with three bedrooms, a lounge, dining room, kitchen and a flushing toilet.
Malema took his campaign trail to Kayamandi which is nestled behind the hills of Stellenbosch, where residents in the township spent hours waiting for his arrival.
The community is faced with unemployment, service delivery, alcohol and drug abuse. Teenage pregnancy is also said to be on a high.
After receiving a warm welcome from the crowd and also showing off a few dance moves, Malema assured supporters that the EFF will make it their mission to occupy the land surrounding the township, should they dominate the ward.
The next few days will see Malema and his entourage out in Bellville, Nyanga, Khayelitsha and Kraaifontein.
Political Bureau