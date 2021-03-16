WATCH: Julius Malema tells Zulu royals that King Goodwill Zwelithini's death should not divide them

THE leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, has warned the Zulu monarchy that it should ensure the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini should not become a source of division for the royal family. Malema warned the royal house that divisions have rendered once great monarchies irrelevant. He was speaking to princes and izinduna on the lawns of the royal palace of KwaKhethomthandayo in Nongoma on Tuesday on a visit to pay his respects. "The Zulu nation is celebrated as a united monarchy and we want to see that unity continue beyond this," Malema said. His advice comes after the divisions in the family became were thrust into the public domain on Saturday and Sunday. Over the weekend Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the king and the Zulu nation, revealed that he nearly pulled out the arrangements for burying the king after clashing with some princes and princesses.

Video: Sihle Mavuso

Malema added that the king was a friend of all progressive forces as he had fought for the unity of the black race inside South Africa and in the diaspora.

His arrival at the palace caused a minor commotion as mourners and the media rushed to take pictures.

On the issue of the Ingonyama Trust, Malema said the matter should still be debated but in an orderly manner.

Tuesday was one of the busiest days since the king’s death, as the palace received Deputy President David Mabuza, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former KZN premier Willies Mchunu.

Speaking to the media before walking into the palace, Mabuza said King Zwelithini, who died on Friday aged 72, was a straight talker.

"He was straight forward… if he did not like something he would say so,“ Mabuza said.

Political Bureau