WATCH: Kgalema Motlanthe says ANC’s beef with IFP has disappeared like morning mist

Richards Bay - In a rare speech by a leader of the ANC to an audience made up largely of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) members, former ANC deputy president and former South Africa's president Kgalema Motlanthe heaped praises on Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. In his speech on Friday in Richards Bay in northern KwaZulu-Natal where there was a ceremony to restore the name of Buthelezi at the headquarters of the King Cetshwayo district municipality in Richards Bay in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Motlanthe recounted how Buthelezi was roped in by the ANC to fight the apartheid government.

He said when the apartheid government started the notoriously divisive homeland system, the ANC at the time approached some of the leaders to silently push back using the limited space they have. Among those prominent leaders was Buthelezi who was in charge of the homeland of KwaZulu which was predominantly for Zulu people. Motlanthe said Buthelezi, who by the time was still a member of the ANC and had not formed the IFP, carried out the instructions.

“And so the leadership (of the ANC at the time) approached key leaders in all communities in the homelands and asked them to utilise the limited political space available to them to preach the message of the unity of the African people. “Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was one of those who consistently adhered to that directive,” Motlanthe said. However, Motlanthe admitted that indeed tactical differences later emerged between the ANC and Buthelezi and it led to a loss of life.

“Yes of course tactical differences did emerge between Inkatha and the ANC, specifically around economic sanctions and the armed struggle which led to a great loss of life. “We are glad to note with hindsight that, as they say, is history, things have changed, we have moved on, and that which set us apart has disappeared like morning mist. “In this regard, our specific point of difference no longer exists because the choices to which they applied no longer exist nor will they ever exist again quite the same way,” he said quoting a speech he once gave about the ANC/IFP conflict.

Speaking about the restoration of the name, Thami Ntuli, the municipality’s mayor said they are not apologetic about the move. He said Buthelezi is a member of the Zulu royal family and he is a descendant of King Cetshwayo whom the municipality is named after, as such, he is not being forced into the royal family or placed above it. Ntuli’s comment indirectly responded to those who criticised and opposed the “renaming” of the headquarters after Buthelezi from King Cetshwayo House.

Among those who opposed his move were the ANC in the province and the Musa Dladla region. Also opposing the move are members of the Zulu royal family aligned with Prince Simakade who is still fighting for the throne against King Misuzulu. Firing back at these critics, Ntuli said Buthelezi is a global icon who deserves to be honoured as a freedom fighter.

Drawing from history, Ntuli said Buthelezi’s initial refusal to participate in the 1994 general elections was to guarantee a place for the Zulu kingdom in the new South Africa, not to scupper the democratic transition. Heaping Buthelezi with more praises, Ntuli said Buthelezi is an embodiment of ethical and moral leadership. Speaking in his capacity as the chairperson of the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Foundation which is tasked with preserving his legacy, IFP President, Velenkosini Hlabisa, said the way the name of Buthelezi was removed from the headquarters was disgraceful and it was an attempt to wipe out his legacy.