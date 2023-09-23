WATCH: King Misuzulu makes two key appointments in Zulu structure, but no replacement for Mangosuthu Buthelezi yet

The Zulu nation is still without a traditional prime minister after King Misuzulu KaZwelithini said the replacement for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi would only be discussed after the mourning period. The King said the nation is still in mourning for Buthelezi who passed away on September 9 aged 95 and was buried last week in Nkonjeni near Ulundi.

The King said the issue of who is going to replace him would be considered after the mourning period. He did not specify how long would the mourning period be.

The King was speaking in KwaDukuza (Stanger) during the annual commemoration of King Shaka's day held on Saturday. The legendary King Shaka was the founder of the Zulu nation who was assassinated by his brothers in 1828.

"I know that many of you are asking questions about the issue of a traditional prime minister because he is needed.

“My Zulu people I plead that since we are still mourning, let us not discuss this issue until the mourning is over “We will discuss that after the mourning, that’s my plea and I hope we will cooperate on this matter," the king said. In another development, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini filled the position of the commander of Zulu regiments.

The position was left vacant when Mgiliji Zihogo Nhleko died almost two years ago. Sipho Mhlongo. Picture: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Politics

Nhleko is the famed leader of Zulu regiments who played a key role during the burial of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini in March 2021.

King Misuzulu said the task of leading Zulu regiments is immense as they are a large component. He then appointed Prince Vanana Zulu of KwaMinyamanzi royal and Sipho Mhlongo of Mahlabathini in Ulundi to jointly hold the position. Mhlongo was Nhleko's understudy and they worked together for a long time.

"Let me appoint them and they must come forward so that you can see them," the King said when making the appointments.

In his speech, the King said the past two years has been tough for the Zulu nation as it lost four of its leaders. He said the nation lost King Goodwill Zwelithini in March 2021, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu in April 2021 and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in September this year. He also mentioned the death of Nhleko in November 2021.