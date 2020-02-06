Durban - As a sign of honour for a fallen soldier, the KZN government wants an official funeral for Derrick McBride, the father of former IPID boss, Robert McBride.
McBride senior passed away early this week in Durban.
Speaking at a government press conference in Richards Bay on Thursday, KZN premier, Sihle Zikalala said his provincial cabinet had received with great sadness the news of the passing of McBride senior whom he described as a struggle stalwart and decorated freedom fighter.
Zikalala added that McBride senior, like his freedom fighter son, was a former uMkhonto WeSizwe operative and was ranked among the most outstanding activists South Africa has ever seen, with a prolific record in the struggle for liberation. According to Zikalala, McBride pioneered many strategic interventions that eventually saw the demise of apartheid regime.
“Cabinet extends condolences to the family, relatives, comrades and friends of the McBride family. Owing to his contribution to the liberation of South Africa, we have submitted a request to the National Government for a Special State Provincial Funeral for our fallen comrade, in line with policy on official provincial funerals,” Zikalala said.