WATCH: KZN government wants official funeral for 'outstanding activist' Derrick McBride









Derrick Robert McBride died earlier this week. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA). Durban - As a sign of honour for a fallen soldier, the KZN government wants an official funeral for Derrick McBride, the father of former IPID boss, Robert McBride. McBride senior passed away early this week in Durban. Speaking at a government press conference in Richards Bay on Thursday, KZN premier, Sihle Zikalala said his provincial cabinet had received with great sadness the news of the passing of McBride senior whom he described as a struggle stalwart and decorated freedom fighter. Zikalala added that McBride senior, like his freedom fighter son, was a former uMkhonto WeSizwe operative and was ranked among the most outstanding activists South Africa has ever seen, with a prolific record in the struggle for liberation. According to Zikalala, McBride pioneered many strategic interventions that eventually saw the demise of apartheid regime. “Cabinet extends condolences to the family, relatives, comrades and friends of the McBride family. Owing to his contribution to the liberation of South Africa, we have submitted a request to the National Government for a Special State Provincial Funeral for our fallen comrade, in line with policy on official provincial funerals,” Zikalala said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala expresses his cabinet's condolences on the death of Derrick MacBride, the father of Robert MacBride. Video: Sihle Mavuso

Zikalala announced that the MacBride family has advised that the funeral of the struggle stalwart will take place on Saturday with a solemn ceremony at the Durban city hall.

Meanwhile, Zikalala used the media briefing to announce that despite several hoaxes about the Corona virus that has been ravaging South Africa’s biggest trading partner, KZN, the home of the Durban port where vessels and crew enter the country, has not detected any infection.

“Our province, being home to one of the biggest entry points which is the Durban Port, has been beset by a number of hoaxes, suspicions and other forms of speculation. We are, however, pleased that up to this point, there has not been a single confirmed case in our Province… We are satisfied with the measures in place at our Ports, where our contingent of health officials are routinely conducting temperature screening for international travellers in general, and adopting strict surveillance of visitors.”

Political Bureau