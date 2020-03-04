WATCH: KZN Premier hoping for return of SAA to Durban

Pietermaritzburg - Pietermaritzburg - KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has expressed hope that South African Airways (SAA) will review the decision to cancel flights to Durban’s King Shaka International airport.

Zikalala’s optimism comes four days after the business rescue practitioners who are now in charge of SAA’s affairs cut the flights in a bid to save costs for the financially struggling national airline.

The premier expressed the optimism on Wednesday while delivering his State of the Province address in Pietermaritzburg. Zikalala, who last week called the decision “economic sabotage”, said they were engaging with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

“We are concerned about the negative impact of the announcement of the decision to stop SAA flights to Durban. But we are grateful that our engagements with relevant parties to review this decision are receiving favourable… considerations. We can happily say and report to this house that we have had very positive engagement with the minister and all other stakeholders and we can assure our people (that) the ANC led government will never neglect the people of our country and make them lose jobs,” Zikalala claimed.

Durban was not the only victim of the domestic flights’ cuts as the practitioners cut off East London and Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.