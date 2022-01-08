WATCH: Limpopo ANC endorses Ramaphosa for second term - Stan Mathabatha

Video by Timothy Bernard Polokwane – ANC provincial chairperson Stanley Chupu Mathabatha has declared that Limpopo province is in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa getting a second term.

He was speaking during the ANC’s 110 celebration as the party celebrated the January 8 statement at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Mathabatha indicated that the ANC in this province had recently concluded successful regional conferences in Norman Mashabane, Vhembe, Sekhukhune and the Peter Mokaba region. He also said the regions in the province had put their weight behind Ramaphosa.

Mathabatha further said they would soon host a regional conference in Waterberg. He also said the branches of the ANC expressed their support for the leadership of Ramaphosa. ANC branches said Ramaphosa should have his mandate renewed so that the renewal project cannot be forfeited, he said.

Mathabatha further highlighted that it was important to understand that their support for Ramaphosa was not because this was his ancestral home. “Our support for Ramaphosa is political and organisational support.