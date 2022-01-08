WATCH: Limpopo ANC endorses Ramaphosa for second term - Stan Mathabatha
Video by Timothy Bernard
Polokwane – ANC provincial chairperson Stanley Chupu Mathabatha has declared that Limpopo province is in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa getting a second term.
He was speaking during the ANC’s 110 celebration as the party celebrated the January 8 statement at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
Mathabatha indicated that the ANC in this province had recently concluded successful regional conferences in Norman Mashabane, Vhembe, Sekhukhune and the Peter Mokaba region.
He also said the regions in the province had put their weight behind Ramaphosa.
Mathabatha further said they would soon host a regional conference in Waterberg.
He also said the branches of the ANC expressed their support for the leadership of Ramaphosa.
ANC branches said Ramaphosa should have his mandate renewed so that the renewal project cannot be forfeited, he said.
Mathabatha further highlighted that it was important to understand that their support for Ramaphosa was not because this was his ancestral home.
“Our support for Ramaphosa is political and organisational support.
“We support him because of his commitment to the project of renewal and repositioning the ANC as a movement of the people. We identify with this commitment to unite the party, we align with the commitment to rescue the ANC from factionalism and patronage. Limpopo says Ramaphosa for the second term,” Mathabatha said.
Political Bureau