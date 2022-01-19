WATCH: Lindiwe Sisulu speaks about ANC disunity at Shembe church pilgrimage

Video supplied Durban - At the height of the debate around her opinion piece first carried by IOL and where she questioned the judiciary and its commitments to transforming the South African society, ANC NEC member and minister of tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu, visited the Shembe (Nazareth baptist) church to pray with them during their annual pilgrimage to their holy mountain.

Although the visit that took place on Saturday was never publicised by Sisulu and the church itself, IOL sources within the church of about five million members have since made available some of the videos where Sisulu, who is believed to be gunning for the ANC presidency, spoke to them briefly. In one of the videos, which is one minute long, a humble Sisulu steered clear of the issues of the judiciary that she recently raised and has earned her praise singers and foes alike. Instead, she chose to dwell on the infighting of the ANC and the resultant loss during last year’s local government elections where in KwaZulu-Natal it lost several municipalities to the resurgent Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

The annual January pilgrimage under the church faction led by Prophet Mduduzi Shembe (also known as Unyanzi Lwezulu) is currently in motion at Khenana holy mountain just outside Durban. Among those who have so far visited the mountain to pray with the brethren of over 10 000 is disputed Zulu king, Misuzulu KaZwelithini.