Tuesday, April 8, 2025

WATCH LIVE: ANC decides DA fate in GNU

African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Fikile Mbalula has slammed the Democratic Alliance (DA) for opposing the 2025 National Budget. He addressed the media on Tuesday.

Image by: Facebook/MyANC

Published 1h ago

A mission to boot out the Democratic Alliance (DA) from the Government of National Unity (GNU) has been put on ice by the ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC), ordering the party to revisit consultations with its partners.

This included parties outside the GNU that helped the ANC to pass the 2025 National Budget.

According to ANC insiders, the move meant that a Cabinet reconfiguration was possible.

Despite this, the ANC members, particularly the parliamentary caucus, demanded action against the DA ministers after they rejected the budget over the VAT increases.

Tensions between the two leading parties in the GNU, ANC and the DA, escalated last week after Parliament passed the budget.

This was without the DA’s approval. But it worsened after the ANC said it was engaging with parties outside the GNU to garner support for the budget, negotiating with ActionSA, and making a deal.

The agreement was that the VAT increase would be scrapped within 30 days. It also includes inflation adjustments for personal income tax to prevent bracket creep.

ATM, EFF, MK Party, Freedom Front Plus (FF+), and ACDP, including the DA, voted against the adoption of the fiscal framework.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is expected to give an update on Tuesday on the latest developments of the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting.

The ANC NWC met on Monday to discuss the DA’s future in the coalition government.

Meanwhile, Deputy President Paul Mashatile slammed the DA ministers who showed up to work after they rejected the budget.

IOL Politics

