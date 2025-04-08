WATCH LIVE: ANC decides DA fate in GNU

A mission to boot out the Democratic Alliance (DA) from the Government of National Unity (GNU) has been put on ice by the ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC), ordering the party to revisit consultations with its partners. This included parties outside the GNU that helped the ANC to pass the 2025 National Budget.

According to ANC insiders, the move meant that a Cabinet reconfiguration was possible. Despite this, the ANC members, particularly the parliamentary caucus, demanded action against the DA ministers after they rejected the budget over the VAT increases. Tensions between the two leading parties in the GNU, ANC and the DA, escalated last week after Parliament passed the budget.

This was without the DA’s approval. But it worsened after the ANC said it was engaging with parties outside the GNU to garner support for the budget, negotiating with ActionSA, and making a deal. The agreement was that the VAT increase would be scrapped within 30 days. It also includes inflation adjustments for personal income tax to prevent bracket creep. ATM, EFF, MK Party, Freedom Front Plus (FF+), and ACDP, including the DA, voted against the adoption of the fiscal framework.