WATCH LIVE | Crunch time for Budget 2025 vote: DA, MKP and EFF slam 'flawed' process

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed stark warnings to the Democratic Alliance (DA), indicating that a failure to support the budget would result in the party isolating itself from the Government of National Unity (GNU). This is as the countdown to a crucial vote on South Africa's 2025 Budget intensifies.

In a recent meeting with the ANC caucus, Ramaphosa stated that the DA, being the largest partner in the GNU, would be effectively choosing to exclude itself from the coalition if it opts to vote against the proposed fiscal framework and revenue proposals. He emphasised that while the ANC would not actively oust the DA, the ramifications of the party's choices would be evident. This sentiment echoes the recent statements made by ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, who asserted in a media briefing that coalition parties risk self-exclusion without the need for drastic measures from the ANC.

"There was no need for the ANC to have an axe on anyone," he stated, hinting at a collective accountability for the coalition's solidarity. With the Budget vote slated for Wednesday at 2 pm, and discussions having reached an impasse, Ramaphosa urged ANC members to refrain from engaging with opposition members while assessing their shortcomings. He pointed out that the DA has effectively been acting as the opposition party, further complicating its position within the uneasy coalition.

Sources cited Ramaphosa's frustration, particularly following his conversation with DA leader John Steenhuisen, which he described as far from amicable. Reports suggest that Ramaphosa conveyed his discontent about the DA's attempts to straddle the line between coalition partner and vigorous critic, signalling that significant choices lay ahead for the party. Deputy President Paul Mashatile did not hold back during discussions, asserting that the DA should consider withdrawing from the GNU if it cannot support the budget.

He provocatively likened this self-ejection to "firing itself," questioning how the DA could endorse policies it fundamentally opposes. "Mashatile was clear about the DA leaving; it might be for a good cause given the DA's unpleasant behaviour in the GNU," a source revealed. As discussions come to a standstill, the implications of the DA's decisions could reshape the very framework of the GNU, presenting a pivotal moment in South African politics.