WATCH LIVE: EFF leader Julius Malema set to brief the media

Economic Freedom Fighters’ leader Julius Malema is expected to hold a media briefing today at their headquarters in Marshalltown at midday today. EFF communication officers have not divulged what the briefing is expected to be about. However, the party has been significantly busy with a number of projects and activities in the last few weeks.

Story continues below Advertisment

The party is also still reeling from the tragic murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of its former Secretary-General Godrich Gardee. According to the authorities, Hillary went missing on April 29, after she was last seen at the local SuperSpar in Nelspruit Plaza during the afternoon. After a thorough search around the area, police confirmed that the daughter of the former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee was murdered. The Gardee family was in shock and managed to bury their daughter in peace with the support of the EFF. Malema also applauded the SAPS in Mpumalanga, including Minister of Police Bheki Cele, for the hard work that they have done for them.

In previous weeks, the EFF also marched to eSwatini borders in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal to deliver a message to the Swazi King for him to stop using his powers to abuse his people and start treating them better and also allow political freedom in the province. The Reds also had a picket outside the farms of a businessman Johann Rupert in Mpumalanga and Stellenbosch. According to the EFF, their picket was to send a clear message about the land that the party claims was taken from them unlawfully. The EFF leader said out loud that they need the commercial land. "We are very happy that our people came today to mark this day as the Land Day. A group of people came to our country and stole everything, including the mineral resources. They continue to, still, even today. When we fight, we fight to win. We represent the future, and the future is the land, and there is no future in the country without the ownership of the land,” Malema stated.