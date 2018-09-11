Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will answer questions from Members of Parliament in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.

The questions the president will face include contentious topics such as land expropriation without compensation and the multi-billion rand loans which the Chinese Development Bank has granted Eskom and Transnet respectively.





This session is the third in a series of six question and answer session which the president is scheduled to attend before the end of the current parliamentary year, and are seen as an important measurement of Ramaphosa's commitment to address the issues plaguing ordinary South Africans. This is especially important as South Africa prepares for general elections next year.





